Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the last film, you were wrong. They compromised their amnesty over their past crimes with events in 'Furious 7', and now most fo the group has disbanded, Brian and Mia have retired from their street-racing-cum-crime careers and Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) are intending to follow a normal life following their honeymoon. Unfortunately, Dom's love of danger draws him to a mysterious stranger who enlists him into another crime-fuelled adventure which takes him everywhere from Cuba to New York to the Arctic. He ends up betraying his closest friends, people who have become more like family, as he embarks on a journey that will bring him challenges that he's never experience before.

'The Fate of the Furious' (which is also being toted as 'Fast & Furious 8') is the sequel to 2015's 'Furious 7' and the first film apart from 'Tokyo Drift' not to star the late Paul Walker. Written by franchise regular Chris Morgan and directed for the first time by F. Gary Gray ('Straight Outta Compton', 'Law Abiding Citizen'), the film is rumoured to star Helen Mirren in an as yet undisclosed role. 'The Fate of the Furious' is set for release in the US on April 14th 2017. 


Starring: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment