Director: Otto Bell
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Documentaries

The world occasionally spills forth a pioneer of change, someone out to change the course of history for the better. It's been a long-standing tradition of the Altai Mountains' wanderers in Mongolia to hunt with Golden Eagles, a practice passed from father to son over generations. But one girl changed all that when she took on the custom despite her gender, with a determination to become an expert in the field of eagle hunting. Aisholpan Nurgaiv is like any other 13-year-old girl in that she enjoys spending time with her friends and painting her nails, but she has a kind of strength and courage that most people can only dream of having. 

'The Eagle Huntress' is a fascinating documentary directed and produced by Otto Bell in his film debut, with narration from 'Star Wars' star Daisy Ridley. The film has won a number of film festival awards already including Audience Awards at Mill Valley, Middleburg and Hawaii, the People's Choice Award at Denver and the Golden Starfish Award at Hamptons International Film Festival. It has a UK release date of December 16th 2016.


Starring: , Aisholpan
