It's 1953 and our story takes place in Russia - then known as the Soviet Union - a nation terrorised by their communist leader Joseph Stalin (Adrian McLoughlin). But this is not a story about the inhumane acts of oppression and cruelty in his regime that resulted in the death of millions, it's about the events that occurred both immediately prior and following his shocking death from an apparent stroke at the age of 74.
Of course, this movie is as loosely based on the real events as it possibly could be - but it's certainly how we'd want to imagine events transpiring. There becomes an intense power struggle between several members of the Council of Ministers including Nikita Khrushchev (Steve Buscemi) - who would later go on to be the First Secretary of the Communist Party - Georgy Malenkov (Jeffrey Tambor), Lavrentiy Beria (Simon Russell Beale), Vyacheslav Molotov (Michael Palin), Lazar Kaganovich (Dermot Crowley), Anastas Mikoyan (Paul Whitehouse) and Nicolai Bulganin (Paul Chahidi).
Meanwhile, Marshal Georgy Zhukov (Jason Isaacs) is throwing a spanner in the works - not being the best of friends with Malenkov - and of course Joseph Stalin's renegade son Vasily (Rupert Friend) needs to be kept a close eye on. But nothing compares the chaos that they face from the public when they find out that their 'great' leader is dead.
'The Death of Stalin' is a hilarious, expletive-ridden journey based on the French comic books of the same name by Fabien Nury and Thierry Robin. Directed by the Academy Award nominated Armando Iannucci ('I'm Alan Partridge', 'Veep'), who went on to be nominated for the Platform Prize at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival for this film, it has been co-written by Iannucci, David Schneider ('Uncle Max') and Ian Martin ('The Thick of It') with additional material by Peter Fellows ('Prime Cut'). It is set to be released in UK theatres on October 20th 2017.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Tired As F***
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
5
Six (Live)
6
Sax [Live]
9
Sexy Boy
10
Grace Jones remains one of the most important figures in the world of fashion, music...
It has been fifteen years since Vermont state troopers MacIntyre 'Mac' Womack (Steve Lemme), Arcot...
Raised to be a killer from a very young age in Yanbian, China, Sook-hee (Ok-bin...
Daphne (Emily Beecham) comes across as a fun-loving individual in her early thirties, who enjoys...
Explore the life of one of the world's greatest visionary artists, Vincent Van Gogh, in...
It's 1953 and our story takes place in Russia - then known as the Soviet...
After hearing about the tragic death of his Marine son during his service in the...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
After writing the superb Sicario and Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan moves back into...
Filmmakers Dan Bush and Conal Byrne attempt a mash-up of a frantic heist movie with...
The 2012 Canadian comedy Goon was one of those surprising little films that snuck up...
After The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal reteam to...
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
An enjoyably freewheeling tone and Tom Cruise's star wattage combine to make this an entertaining...
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
It's the early sixties and 17-year-old Cathleen Harris has decided on what she wants for...
Harry Hole is an experienced detective who comes across one of the strangest murder cases...
He doesn't know exactly what happened, but when Constantine 'Connie' Nikas hears that his brother...
Quan seems like just a meek old businessman from Hong Kong, but when his teenage...
It's the summer of 1983 and 24-year-old Oliver has returned from his studies in America...
It's been a decade since Al Gore's wake-up-call documentary won the Oscar. And here he...
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
A relaxed, amusing true story about noted Swiss painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti, this sharply...
When a pioneering inventor and scientist named Gordon Dunn (Martin Donovan) is assassinated in his...
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
August 'Auggie' Pullman is a 10-year-old boy born with Treacher Collins syndrome which has caused...
The novel's author saw a cut of the film and loved each of the changes the movie's director had made.