Director: Nikolaj Arcel
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Sci-fi, Fantasy

Jake Chambers is an 11-year-old boy who has been having visions of a strange other world in his dreams, characterised by a formidable tower, a man in black and another man known as the gunslinger. These disturbing premonitions aren't something that his therapist can help him with, however, and soon he is sucked into a new dimension; an Old West themed realm called Mid-World that was once populated by knights known as gunslingers and is now slowly dying. It's there he meets the supposed last gunslinger named Roland Deschain and with him embarks on a quest to find the tower in End-World, unlock its secrets and use it to save both his world and Jake's. Meanwhile they have an adversary working against them; the man in black aka Walter Padick is a powerful sorcerer who wants to destroy the tower and therefore unleash hell on both worlds.

'The Dark Tower' is based on Stephen King's magnum opus novel series and, while it is not a direct adaptation from any of the books, it takes place sometime after the events in the 2004 book 'The Dark Tower VII: The Dark Tower' (the final book of the series by the story's own chronology). Directed by the BAFTA nominated Nikolaj Arcel ('A Royal Affair') who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Oscar winners Anders Thomas Jensen ('The Duchess') and Akiva Goldsman ('A Beautiful Mind'), as well as Jeff Pinkner ('The Amazing Spider-Man 2'), it will be released in theatres on August 4th 2017. 


Starring: , Tom Taylor, , , Abbey Lee, , , , Claudia Kim, , Alex McGregor, , Victoria Nowak, Karl Thaning, Michael Barbieri
