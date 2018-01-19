Every working day for the last ten years, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley has gotten the same commuter train. By now he's become quite familiar with his fellow passengers; the same faces, the same conversations, the same routine. Only the journey he's about to take is going to be far from the monotonous trip he's used to.
A new face shows up, taking her seat opposite Michael. She introduces herself as Joanna; an expert in the study of human behaviour, which she describes as primarily answering the question: What kind of person are you?
To the bewilderment of Michael, she proposes an experiment. Michael gets $75,000 in cash if he can locate the person on the train who doesn't belong there. She appears to know a lot more about him than any other stranger might and in the end he accepts her proposition.
Little does he know the violent escapades that would entail before the final destination, and he soon finds that not only is he caught up in a criminal conspiracy, but his family are too. But if he wants to save their lives, he's going to have to complete this dangerous task.
'The Commuter' is Liam Neeson's latest action thriller. It has been directed by Jaume Collet-Serra ('Non-Stop', 'The Shallows'), and the screenplay was written by Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi in their filmmaking debut, with a little help from 'Non-Stop' writer Ryan Engle. The film is in theatres now.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Every working day for the last ten years, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley has gotten the...
Donald Crowhurst is an amateur sailor whose ambition eclipses his financial woes. When he comes...
On September 11th 2001, the America was hit by one of the worst tragedies imaginable;...
They were the picture of a perfect relationship for many years. From a chance encounter...
Following events in 'The Incredibles' whereby the Parr family defeated the supervillain Syndrome and his...
Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) and his fellow Gladers have fought their way out of a Griever-infested...
Davis Okoye (Dwayne Johnson) is passionate about his job at Everglades National Park, particularly with...
When a biologist’s husband disappears his wife must undertake a dangerous mission into the unknown...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The legend of Bigfoot is turned upside down in this animated adventure from Warner Bros,...
The ‘X-Men’ franchise takes a horror turn as a new generation of mutants discover their...
The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce...
The idea of children become functioning adults is often a terrifying thought for parents, especially...
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Jennifer Lawrence stars in the intense new spy thriller 'Red Sparrow', about a group of...
The monstrous alien bioweapon Kaiju returns in the forthcoming sequel to 'Pacific Rim', and a...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
There's a somewhat contrived jauntiness to this blending of fact and fiction that may leave...
This animated comedy adventure is based on the beloved children's book, which was published in...
Director Dave McCary makes a superb feature debut with this offbeat black comedy, which explores...
A dramatisation of the real-life clash between tennis icons Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs,...
There isn't much subtlety to this prison thriller, but it's edgy enough to hold the...
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Based on a true story about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, this looks like one...
Based on a genuinely moving true story, this film undercuts the realism by pushing its...
This film may be based on RJ Palacio's fictional bestseller, but it approaches its story...
Austrian auteur Michael Haneke isn't known for his light touch, but rather for hard-hitting, award-winning...
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.