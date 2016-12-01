Director:
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Dramas

Once, Jackie Burke was one of the biggest names in town; he was a comedian with his own show on a prime network and his life looked like he was set. Now, aging and working as a stand-up comic, Jackie wants to reinvent himself and forget about all the old jokes he used to tell and characters he used to play but that's far from what the bookers and audience members want - they wish to see the old Jackie Burke performing his known material.

One night Jackie takes to the stage and he can only take a certain amount of crowd heckling, fed up he lashes out at an audience member and as a result, the comedian is incarcerated and made to carry out a community service order.

Though Jackie had to serve a short sentence, the footage of Jackie hitting the heckler has made him an internet sensation and introduced a whole load of new fans to him.

Whilst working at a soup kitchen, Jackie meets a younger woman named Harmony who's also carrying out a community service order (she was arrested for bodily harm after finding her partner in bed with another woman). Both Harmony and Jackie are dealing with various life issues and even though the couple are incredibly different, they both seem to be drawn to one another and maybe able to help get each other out of some tricky social dates they have both committed to.


