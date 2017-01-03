Director: James Ponsoldt
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Thriller

Mae Holland (Emma Watson) is an ambitious young woman who lands a job at one of the most advanced technology corporations in the world led by the charismatic Bailey (Tom Hanks). The Circle is a company like no other, developing state of the art social and scientific technology such as cameras that allow a person's entire life to be streamed online, medicine that can cure almost anything, and tracking that can capture any criminal. The Circle's main opinion is that secrets are bad, privacy is not something that should be desired and all information should be freely available to all, but for a company who puts across such a message, its entire founding is shrouded in mystery. This lack of privacy idea is becoming an increasingly worrying prospect for Mae's mysterious colleague Kalden (John Boyega), who warns her of the implications of this new thought. But will she come to realise this before she sinks deeper into the company? Or will it be too late?

'The Circle' is a sci-fi thriller written and directed by James Ponsoldt ('The Spectacular Now', 'Smashed') and adapted from the 2013 dystopian novel of the same name by David Eggers. Star Tom Hanks is also a producer on the movie, which is set to be released on April 28th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , Brando Marler, , , Poorna Jagannathan, Jimmy Wong, , , , Frederick Koehler,
