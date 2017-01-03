Mae Holland (Emma Watson) is an ambitious young woman who lands a job at one of the most advanced technology corporations in the world led by the charismatic Bailey (Tom Hanks). The Circle is a company like no other, developing state of the art social and scientific technology such as cameras that allow a person's entire life to be streamed online, medicine that can cure almost anything, and tracking that can capture any criminal. The Circle's main opinion is that secrets are bad, privacy is not something that should be desired and all information should be freely available to all, but for a company who puts across such a message, its entire founding is shrouded in mystery. This lack of privacy idea is becoming an increasingly worrying prospect for Mae's mysterious colleague Kalden (John Boyega), who warns her of the implications of this new thought. But will she come to realise this before she sinks deeper into the company? Or will it be too late?
'The Circle' is a sci-fi thriller written and directed by James Ponsoldt ('The Spectacular Now', 'Smashed') and adapted from the 2013 dystopian novel of the same name by David Eggers. Star Tom Hanks is also a producer on the movie, which is set to be released on April 28th 2017.
Six (Live)
1
Boof Baf
2
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
3
24K Magic [American Music Awards Performance]
4
On Your Side
9
Lost City Of Z
10
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Norman Oppenheimer is a New York based hustler determined to climb the social ladder and...
Mackenzie Phillips set out for the family vacation of a lifetime with three of his...
When Eric Lazard takes his girlfriend Colleen to Florence, Italy to visit his cousin Anna,...
Clara is a Mexican-American gynaecologist who is unlucky in love but, even worse, extremely cynical...
Natalya Petrovna Islaeva is feeling disillusioned in her marriage to her land baron husband Mikhail...
Word has it that a 4-year-old came up with the idea for this unapologetically silly...
'Viceroy's House' follows the life of the last Viceroy of India who was the figurehead...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Emily is left completely broken-hearted when her musician boyfriend breaks up with her in favour...
Unpredictable filmmaker Jim Jarmusch ricochets from his artful vampire movie Only Lovers Left Alive into...
At 80 years old, British filmmaker Ken Loach won his second Cannes Film Festival with...
Writer-director John Hamburg continues to recycle the formula that made his first hit Meet the...
Winfried Conradi is the lonely ageing father of an ambitious businesswoman named Ines who he's...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
Ewan McGregor explains his 'Trainspotting' character Mark 'Rent Boy' Renton's circumstances as we segue into...
You wouldn't call Kathy the best mother in the world. She's far from responsible when...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
Mary Portman is suffering greatly with the grief of the death of her husband Richard,...
Clever Chilean director Pablo Larrain (who also directed Natalie Portman's Jackie) takes on the Nobel-winning...
The upcoming documentary shows the mother and daughter living next door to each other in California and explores their unique relationship.