Director: Colin Trevorrow
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Kids, Family

Henry Carpenter (Jaeden Lieberher) is a genius for his meagre 11 years and the reason why his single mother Susan (Naomi Watts) copes so well taking care of him and her younger son Peter (Jacob Tremblay). He helps her out with all her financial problems, and does his best to keep Peter in line at the same time. But there are more pressing matters on Henry's mind. His next door neighbour and classmate Christina (Maddie Ziegler) is in trouble. She lives with her abusive stepfather Glenn Sickleman (Dean Norris) who also happens to be the police commissioner, make it impossible for Susan and Henry to go to the police about their concerns. However, Henry has it all worked out and has documented an elaborate and inventive plan to rescue Christina in his notebook. Having always put all of her trust in her son, Susan agrees to help him execute the plan. 

'The Book of Henry' is a gripping thriller directed by Colin Trevorrow ('Jurassic World', 'Safety Not Guaranteed'). The screenplay has been written by Gregg Hurwitz ('V') and it is set to be released in cinemas on June 16th 2017.


Starring: , Jaeden Lieberher, Maddie Ziegler, , Jacob Tremblay, ,
