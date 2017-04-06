Henry Carpenter (Jaeden Lieberher) is a genius for his meagre 11 years and the reason why his single mother Susan (Naomi Watts) copes so well taking care of him and her younger son Peter (Jacob Tremblay). He helps her out with all her financial problems, and does his best to keep Peter in line at the same time. But there are more pressing matters on Henry's mind. His next door neighbour and classmate Christina (Maddie Ziegler) is in trouble. She lives with her abusive stepfather Glenn Sickleman (Dean Norris) who also happens to be the police commissioner, make it impossible for Susan and Henry to go to the police about their concerns. However, Henry has it all worked out and has documented an elaborate and inventive plan to rescue Christina in his notebook. Having always put all of her trust in her son, Susan agrees to help him execute the plan.
'The Book of Henry' is a gripping thriller directed by Colin Trevorrow ('Jurassic World', 'Safety Not Guaranteed'). The screenplay has been written by Gregg Hurwitz ('V') and it is set to be released in cinemas on June 16th 2017.
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
3
XXX
4
Six (Live)
5
Boof Baf
6
Orange Is The New Black Season 4
7
Shape Of You
8
Tired As F***
9
The Fate Of The Furious
10
Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot...
There isn't a lot of subtlety in this madcap animated comedy, which is more aimed...
After the latest incarnation of Dredd, director Pete Travis shifts gears drastically for this complex...
This is only technically a remake of the iconic 1979 film starring movie icons George...
Henry Carpenter (Jaeden Lieberher) is a genius for his meagre 11 years and the reason...
Litchfield is getting overcrowded with no less than a hundred new inmates getting crammed into...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
During a deadly military operation in Egypt, an explosion uncovers an overwhelming secret buried in...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
Arthur grew up as a peasant on the streets of Londonium having escaped the terror...
Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu (4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days) recounts another staggeringly detailed...
This sci-fi thriller is so visually stunning that it deserves to be mentioned in the...
Basically a 90-minute shoot-out, there isn't a lot to this movie. British filmmaker Ben Wheatley...
At just 12-years-old, Miguel Rivera is already quite an accomplished guitar player, aspiring to be...
It's 2017 and many who thought climate change was not an immediate problem have been...
Roman is a construction worker preparing for his wife and grown-up daughter to return home...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...