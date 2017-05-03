Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

When Kumail and Emily meet, they're instantly drawn toward one another. Emily is a student and Kumail is an aspiring comedian who also works part time as an Uber driver to make money. After spending the night together, Emily awakes and decides to make an early exist only to ring an Uber and for Kumail to, obviously, be the nearest driver. 

As the pair become more and more endeared to one another they spend more time together and things look like they could get more serious but for Kumail, things aren't quiet as straight forward boy meets girl, boy and girl fall in love and marry. Being Muslim from a Pakistani background, Kumail's parents expect him to have an arranged marriage and as he grows older his mother becomes more and more obsessed with finding the right person to share his life with. 

Kumail can no longer keep his new Beau secret and confides in his brother that he's been dating a white girl and his reaction isn't exactly as positive as he might've hoped. When Emily finds out about the plans for Kumail's arranged marriage, the pair have a talk and, even though in their heart of hearts neither want to, they break their relationship up.

When Emily falls ill, she's taken to the hospital and Kumail goes to visit her only to find out that her condition is much worse than he'd expected. Emily has been induced into a coma, now Kumail must reach out to his ex's parents and inform them that their daughter is in a critical condition. At the prospect of losing Emily, he realises that actually perhaps he ought to have fought a little harder for a girl who he genuinely has feelings for. Though trying to win over the prospective in-laws feels like a thankless task.


Starring: , , , , , Aidy Bryant, , , Rebecca Naomi Jones, Kurt Braunohler
