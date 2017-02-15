John McBurney is a Union soldier who is found injured in the grounds of a Mississippi Confederate all-girls boarding school in 1863. The girls and their headmistress Miss Farnsworth take him inside to care for him, locking him in a room to keep him separated from the girls, but during his stay he manages to charm the likes of teacher Edwina Dabney and one of the elder students, Alicia, not to mention Martha herself. John's presence in the house disrupts the once quaint atmosphere, and it soon becomes thick with deceit and jealousy. As each of the girls turn on one another one by one, they begin to realise who the real enemy is. And John finds himself in far more danger than he ever was in the ongoing Civil War.
'The Beguiled' is the upcoming reboot of the 1971 Clint Eastwood film of the same name which is based on the 1966 novel 'A Painted Devil' by Thomas Cullinan. Directed and written by the Academy Award winning Sofia Coppola, the film was awarded 8th place in the Indiewire Critics' Poll for Most Anticipated Film of 2017. It is set to be released in the US on June 30th 2017.
