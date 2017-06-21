Adam Schumann was part of one of the first Infantry Battalions to head into the brutal city of Baghdad at a stage in the battle where their enemies were far from easy to be seen. The troops would patrol the streets in their hummers and attempt to protect the citizens whilst also fighting the enemy.
Bombs were common place and they were not made to be seen before it was too late. Adam was one of the soldiers who often identified potentially hostile and dangerous areas before the rest of the battalion entered.
Many friends fell in numerous battles and when their time on the front had ended, the surviving men and women serving returned to the US and attempted to rejoin a 'normal' day to day form of life. Finally on US soil, Adam is greeted home by his wife and their two young girls. Saskia and the girls are delighted to have Adam back and arrange a little welcome home party. The love between the couple is still easy to see but Saskia becomes more and more aware that her husband is more distant than he was before. Going to bed late, waking early and often having bad flashbacks are a daily reoccurrence. Wishing to protect his family from the horrors he's experienced, Adam distances himself from his wife.
It soon becomes clear that Adam isn't the only one from his unit who's struggling to adjust to a post-war form of life.
Thank You for Your Service is based on David Finkel's 2013 novel of the same name which follows the life of three soldiers from the 2-16 Infantry Battalion who return home after the war and suffer post traumatic shock. The novel follows on from his 2009 novel The Good Soldiers which tells the story of the first soldiers into Baghdad after President George Bush Jr's orders to surge the city.
