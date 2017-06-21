Terminator 2: Judgment Day was one of the best movies of the 90's and even still holds its own on many movie best-of lists. The classic film has now been remastered and it will be released in 3D.
The movie follows on from the original Terminator movie (released in 1984) and follows the life of a teenage boy called John Connor. John has been placed in foster care since his mother is detained in a mental institute. John's mother, Sarah, has trained John since a young age to be ready for the day when he leads a resistance force against a powerful company called Skynet - this is a story John began to believe but as he got older and his mother was eventually arrested, came to distrust his mom's word. However, when John finds himself being chased by a cop with incredible speed and strength, John begins to realise that perhaps someone is trying to kill him after all. The cop turns out to be a polyalloy cyborg called T-1000 who's been sent to earth to track down John and kill him to stop him fulfilling his destiny.
To protect John, the future version of himself sent another cyborg back in time to protect him. This cyborg is a T-800 and isn't as capable of shapeshifting (like T-1000) but is programmed to go to any lengths to save the boy. In order for John to understand the stories his mother had always told him, he commands T-800 to help him break his mom out of the secure mental wing. Now the two humans and cyborg are put against the clock on a mission to stop Skynet from ever progressing while also being constantly chased by T-1000.
After a twelve year break, The Terminator franchise returned with Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, there were two more movies Terminator Salvation (released in 2009) and Terminator Genisys which followed in 2015. Arnold Schwarzenegger has starred in all of the movies with the exception of Terminator Salvation for which the only used a CGI likeness.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Hey Sexy Lady
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
Something Just Like This [Lyric]
5
Shape Of You [Lyric]
6
Six (Live)
7
Daddy's Home 2
8
Adam Schumann was part of one of the first Infantry Battalions to head into the...
When medical student Courtney Homes approaches fellow student Jamie with the an intriguing prospect of...
It’s part of modern life that divorce and separation is part of many families and...
This drama about the iconic British prime minister tells a darkly personal story set over...
Like most men and women of his time, Alan Alexander Milne - professionally known as...
Notorious British filmmaker Nick Broomfield teams up with Austrian music documentary producer Rudi Dolezal to...
Lee Hayden (Sam Elliott) is a former Western actor who, in his advancing years, no...
Angela and Brian have it all; they're both doctors who live in a beautiful house...
Megan Leavey is a young US Marine corporal who has never been brilliant at connecting...
Queen Victoria was one of the United Kingdom's most loved monarchs. She ruled over her...
Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's...
To launch their new Dark Universe franchise, Universal has taken an approach that mixes murky...
Daphne du Maurier's 1951 mystery-romance novel has been adapted for theatre, radio, TV and film,...
It's never helpful when a comedy becomes a bit too smug about its own quirkiness....
At just 12-years-old, Miguel Rivera is already quite an accomplished guitar player, aspiring to be...
Henry Carpenter (Jaeden Lieberher) is a genius for his meagre 11 years and the reason...
Ono is to receive a credit for co-writing 'Imagine', 46 years after it was released.
Famous rocker Steve Earle has calls Noel Gallagher ''the most overrated songwriter ever'' and praised Damon Albarn.