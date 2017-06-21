Director:
Terminator 2: Judgment Day was one of the best movies of the 90's and even still holds its own on many movie best-of lists. The classic film has now been remastered and it will be released in 3D. 

The movie follows on from the original Terminator movie (released in 1984) and follows the life of a teenage boy called John Connor. John has been placed in foster care since his mother is detained in a mental institute. John's mother, Sarah, has trained John since a young age to be ready for the day when he leads a resistance force against a powerful company called Skynet - this is a story John began to believe but as he got older and his mother was eventually arrested, came to distrust his mom's word. However, when John finds himself being chased by a cop with incredible speed and strength, John begins to realise that perhaps someone is trying to kill him after all. The cop turns out to be a polyalloy cyborg called T-1000 who's been sent to earth to track down John and kill him to stop him fulfilling his destiny. 

To protect John, the future version of himself sent another cyborg back in time to protect him. This cyborg is a T-800 and isn't as capable of shapeshifting (like T-1000) but is programmed to go to any lengths to save the boy. In order for John to understand the stories his mother had always told him, he commands T-800 to help him break his mom out of the secure mental wing. Now the two humans and cyborg are put against the clock on a mission to stop Skynet from ever progressing while also being constantly chased by T-1000.

After a twelve year break, The Terminator franchise returned with Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, there were two more movies Terminator Salvation (released in 2009) and Terminator Genisys which followed in 2015. Arnold Schwarzenegger has starred in all of the movies with the exception of Terminator Salvation for which the only used a CGI likeness.


