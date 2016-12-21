Ewan McGregor explains his 'Trainspotting' character Mark 'Rent Boy' Renton's circumstances as we segue into the long-awaited sequel 'T2 Trainspotting'. He reveals that Renton went to live in Amsterdam after stealing the drug money in the 1996 film and swapped heroin for running. However, upon his first return to Edinburgh in 20 years, he feels racked with guilt about how he left his friends Spud and Sick Boy. He could've stayed abroad in his comfortable new life, but there was something irresistably enticing about returning to the people who know him the best even if that means facing up to past ghosts and unresolved conflicts.
'T2 Trainspotting' will arrive in cinemas on January 27th 2017. The sequel is loosely based on Irvine Welsh's 'Porno' and was originally supposed to be set 9 years after the first movie rather than 20. It has been adapted to screen by script writer John Hodge ('The Beach', 'The Sweeney'), with the Academy Award winning Danny Boyle ('Steve Jobs', '127 Hours') also returning to direct the film. Ewan McGregor will be joined by the rest of the original cast including Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle as they navigate their lives post drug-addiction (at least for some of them).
