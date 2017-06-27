Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

There's something about national tragedy that has the ability to unite human beings and incite personal growth within the souls of individuals. The Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 was just one such example, and proof that as a united force we'll never let the terrorists win.

On April 15th 2013, Erin Hurley (played by 'Orphan Black' star Tatiana Maslany) decided to run the marathon to raise money for Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. As usual, her boyfriend Jeff Bauman (Jake Gyllenhaal) was hugely supportive of her decision, but she was left with much doubt that he would show up to the event, cheering her on at the finish line with a huge sign as he had promised. It just wasn't in his nature to be reliable.

In a cruel twist of fate, however, it seems this one time he decided to honour his words was at the moment that two terrorists decided to detonate two homemade bombs in the crowd. The incident killed three people and left hundreds of other people injured. Jeff was one of the unlucky 16 who lost limbs in the blast, and it took him a long time to come to terms with his life now that it had been turned upside down.

But with the help of his family, friends, Erin herself and the millions of people who showed there support in the wake of the tragedy, he regained his confidence as well as a determination to carry on with his life and live it better than ever before. 

'Stronger' is a biographical drama directed by the award-winning David Gordon Green ('Pineapple Express', 'Our Brand Is Crisis') with a screenplay by John Pollono in his full-length feature debut. It was adapted from the book of the same name by the real Jeff Bauman and Bret Witter, who followed the real story of Jeff's reintegration into everyday life after the Boston Marathon bombing.

The movie will be released in US theatres on September 22nd 2017.


Starring: , , , , Frankie Shaw, Jimmy LeBlanc, Patty O'Neil
