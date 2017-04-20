The kids of inner-city Baltimore, Maryland are used to a life of poverty, no career prospects and streets that are rife with crime and violence. But that shouldn't be a life sentence for every teen to attend high school in the town. The step dance team at a local girls' high school sees a number of passionate dancers attempting to navigate their way through to graduation, attempting to earn the grades required to attend college - and be the first in their families to do so. It's not easy for them, but Step teaches them important lessons about hard work and sacrifice; things that they are sure to need to learn about in order to get out of Baltimore and pursue their dreams.
'Step' is an uplifting documentary about a community coming together to help young women achieve the things they want to achieve, while also teaching them how to make music with their bodies and to express their personalities. Directed by the Tony Award winning Broadway producer Amanda Lipitz ('Legally Blonde: The Musical'), the film won the Special Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival and was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize. It will be released on August 4th 2017.
