Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas films didn't mess around delivering the general public its first announcement/teaser for The Last Jedi back at the start of 2016. Now, well over a year later, we finally get to see some proper footage from the upcoming movie. 

Many of the key cast from Star Wars: The Force Awakens will feature in The Last Jedi including Daisy Ridley as Rey, John Boyega as Finn, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron and Adam Driver as Kylo Ren who famously slaughtered his much-loved father in a face to face battle that made for one of the most pivotal scenes in the history of Star Wars.

As ever with new Star Wars releases, the scrip and the story outline is one of Hollywood's most closely guarded secrets and few official details have been released to the public. We do know that the story will pick up where The Force Awakens ended with Rey going off into a mountainous setting to hunt down Luke Skywalker in a bid to train with him and learn his knowledge. 

Little is known about Rey and why she appears to have Jedi-like abilities. We're still to learn who her mother and father are; rumours are rife on the internet with various theories including the mighty Jyn Erso from Rougue One all the way through to Stormtrooper leader Captain Phasma played by Gwendoline Christie.

Even though the world lost Carrie Fisher in 2016, it's been told that Fisher will still play a role in The Last Jedi and CGI shouldn't be needed for her appearance.

Now the first real trailer has been released, it might make the wait for the full movie seem all that much longer as we still have a good 8 months to wait. Star Wars: The Last Jedi will open in cinemas around the world this December. 


Starring: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Joonas Suotamo, Mike Quinn, Kelly Marie Tran, Timothy M. Rose, Billie Lourd
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment