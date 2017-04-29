Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Kids, Family

Spark is a teenage monkey living in an underground bunker on the virtually destroyed planet Bana, alongside his best friends Chunk and Vix - a pig mechanic and a fox warrior respectively. Once upon a time, the planet was an incredible place to live, but with the arrival of the ruthless General Zhong thirteen years ago, it has become a wasteland. It's a dangerous world out there, but Spark wants to go out on missions with the other survivors and prove that he has what it takes to aid them in taking their planet back. But rescuing the Queen and his own parents from Zhong's prison-like rule is much harder than he ever could have anticipated.

'Spark' (also entitled 'Spark: A Space Tail') is an animated adventure which has been directed and written by Aaron Woodley ('Rhinoceros Eyes', 'The Entitled'), who is also set to direct 2018's 'Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad'. The movie was nominated for Best Editing in Animation at the Canadian Cinema Editors Awards this year. 'Spark' is set to be released on May 26th 2017


Jace Norman
