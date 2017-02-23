The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two aspiring songwriters named Faye (Rooney Mara) and BV (Ryan Gosling) become entwined in two overlapping love triangles with a major player in the music business named Cook (Michael Fassbender) - who encourages them to take their music careers further - and a charming waitress (Natalie Portman). As much as their lives are about making it in the industry and becoming world renowned successes, their lives get more complicated by disloyalty, temptation and infatuation with each other, pushing all of them ultimately further away. Can love last when betrayal lies at every corner?
'Song To Song' is a music drama directed and written by the Academy Award nominated Terrence Malick ('The Thin Red Line', 'The Tree of Life', 'The New World'). As well as a stellar cast, the film also features such musical icons as Patti Smith, Florence Welch, Iggy Pop, Black Lips, Arcade Fire, former Sex Pistols star John Lydon, Fleet Foxes and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea. 'Song To Song' is set to make its world premiere at South by Southwest Festival (SXSW) on March 10th 2017, and will be released in theatres everywhere on March 17th 2017.
