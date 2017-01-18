Somebody is committing increasingly gruesome and elaborate murders and the FBI don't know where to begin with tracking down the suspect. A team, led by special agent Joe Merriweather, decide that they have no choice but to enlist a veteran doctor named John Clancy, whose psychic abilites allow him to see things that no-one else can see no matter how much detective work they do. He has been living a life of solitude for the last two years after his own daughter died, but agrees to help for the sake of his old friend Joe. Unfortunately for him, this case is more than a match for his powers because their serial killer is constantly one step ahead of them. Clancy soon deduces that they are looking at somebody with psychic skills far superior to his own, and that the FBI agents are little more than flies running towards Charles Ambrose's sprawling web of death with each move.
'Solace' is a chilling mystery drama that was originally written as a sequel to 1995 thriller 'Se7en' before taking on a world of its own. It has been directed by Afonso Poyart ('Two Rabbits'), who worked alongside three-time Primetime Emmy nominee Sean Bailey ('Enemies') and Ted Griffin ('Ocean's Eleven', 'Tower Heist') who wrote the screenplay.
