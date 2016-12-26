Director: Jonathan Levine
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Comedies

Emily is left completely broken-hearted when her musician boyfriend breaks up with her in favour of a life of groupies as his band takes off. They were meant to be vacationing to Ecuador together, and she refuses to give up an excuse for fun at this stage in her 30s so Emily decides to take her slightly reluctant mother instead. She also wants to help her mom revisit some of the fun she had in her youth. Unfortunately, they find themselves kidnapped by a mysterious man they meet in a restaurant and only manage to escape with difficulty. By now they are in the middle of nowhere with no knowledge of their wild surroundings and they're definitely starting to wish they'd never come to South America in the first place.

Another excellent comedy starring Amy Schumer, 'Snatched' has been directed by Jonathan Levine ('Warm Bodies', 'The Night Before') with a screenplay by Katie Dippold ('MADtv', 'The Heat', 'Ghostbusters'). Despite being set in Ecuador, principal filming actually took place in Hawaii and this marks Goldie Hawn's first film role in 14 years - her last being 'The Banger Sisters'. It is scheduled to be released in the US on May 12th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , , , Tom Bateman, Pedro Haro
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment