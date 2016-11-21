Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Kids, Family

If you're a Smurf you're meant to spend your days in Smurf village contributing to the town in any way you can. Papa Smurf sees over the town folk and keeps an eye on some of the younger Smurfs who are not so keen to settle into their traditional way of life.

One of those said Smurfs is Smurfette, she's always had a sense of adventure about her and when she discovers an ancient map, the temptation to explore and find what secrets the map holds is too great to resist.

Smurfette and her closest friends (Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty) all fill their beds with dummies and set off on their mission. It doesn't take long before the little blue friends find themselves in more danger than they anticipated. With limited supplies they three Smurfs know that their journey through the forbidden forest is going to be a huge challenge.

Not only do they have to compete with dangerous wildlife, Gargamel and his cat Azrael are also out to see that the three friends never complete their quest.

The Smurfs were first published in 1958 after comic artist Peyo created them. The comics were so popular that it was eventually made into an animated children's TV series in the 1980's. In the 1970's there were two Smuft movies released, one in French (Les Aventures des Schtroumpfs) and one in English (The Smurfs and the Magic Flute).

In 2011, The Smurf were given a new lease of life with the release of a 3D live-action/computer-animated movie; this was followed up in 2013 with The Smurfs 2.


Starring: , , , , ,
