If you're a Smurf you're meant to spend your days in Smurf village contributing to the town in any way you can. Papa Smurf sees over the town folk and keeps an eye on some of the younger Smurfs who are not so keen to settle into their traditional way of life.
One of those said Smurfs is Smurfette, she's always had a sense of adventure about her and when she discovers an ancient map, the temptation to explore and find what secrets the map holds is too great to resist.
Smurfette and her closest friends (Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty) all fill their beds with dummies and set off on their mission. It doesn't take long before the little blue friends find themselves in more danger than they anticipated. With limited supplies they three Smurfs know that their journey through the forbidden forest is going to be a huge challenge.
Not only do they have to compete with dangerous wildlife, Gargamel and his cat Azrael are also out to see that the three friends never complete their quest.
The Smurfs were first published in 1958 after comic artist Peyo created them. The comics were so popular that it was eventually made into an animated children's TV series in the 1980's. In the 1970's there were two Smuft movies released, one in French (Les Aventures des Schtroumpfs) and one in English (The Smurfs and the Magic Flute).
In 2011, The Smurf were given a new lease of life with the release of a 3D live-action/computer-animated movie; this was followed up in 2013 with The Smurfs 2.
Blade Runner 2049
1
Six (Live)
2
Boof Baf
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
24K Magic [American Music Awards Performance]
7
Dat Sexy Body
8
Ewan McGregor explains his 'Trainspotting' character Mark 'Rent Boy' Renton's circumstances as we segue into...
You wouldn't call Kathy the best mother in the world. She's far from responsible when...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
Mary Portman is suffering greatly with the grief of the death of her husband Richard,...
Clever Chilean director Pablo Larrain (who also directed Natalie Portman's Jackie) takes on the Nobel-winning...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
Where does the line of wellness end and where does illness begin? That's the question...
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
Gru (Steve Carell) has renounced his nefarious ways for good now that he's happily married...
The long anticipated war between man and ape has finally arrived. The leader of the...
Jealousy is a dangerous emotion. Tessa (Katherine Heigl) thought she had a chance to get...
'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' is arriving imminently, following the stand-alone story of Jyn...
What if the world was a place where homosexuality was the norm, and being heterosexual...
The world occasionally spills forth a pioneer of change, someone out to change the course...
Samantha Kingston has, to many people, a great life. She has a perfect family and...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
Callum Lynch is a criminal facing the death sentence but is given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
This true story from 19th century America feels eerily relevant today in its depiction of...
The rapper previously cancelled the remainder of his US dates.
Richard Hawley and his wonderful band help us get in the Christmas spirit with his cover of Silent Night, the video was recorded at one of their gigs...
The rap legend will be posthumously honoured alongside Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, E.L.O. and Joan Baez in April 2017.