Director: Baran Odar
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Thriller

Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detecTIves who don't play by the rules. They have their own criminal connections, and when a homicide case arises that the two are involved in, naturally they take on the job themselves. From the scene of the crime, Vincent steals cocaine but soon realises how much of a mistake that was when his son is kidnapped during a car journey. If he doesn't bring the goods back to the drug lord he took them from, he might never see his son again. But he can't go to the police because that means finally exposing his secret life.

This action thriller is a remake of the French film 'Sleepless Night' and has been directed by Baran bo Odar ('The Silence', 'Who Am I') with a screenplay by Andrea Berloff ('Straight Outta Compton', 'Blood Father'). 'Sleepless' is set to be released on January 13th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , Kimberly Battista, , Briana Marin, Steve Coulter, Octavius J. Johnson
