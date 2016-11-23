Director:
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Dramas

Father Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Francisco Garrpe (Adam Driver) are Portuguese Jesuit priests who set out on a dangerous mission to Japan in a bid to find their mentor Father Cristóvão Ferreira (Liam Neeson) who has been missing for sometime. It's the seventeenth century, and despite what the Bible might say about the importance of spreading the Christian word of God throughout the world, there are just some places on this Earth that brutally forbid it. Needless to say, Ferreira has been ousted from the church to which he belongs after publicly denouncing his faith to save his own life. Rodgrigues and Garrpe are about to discover just how violent the world can be towards everything that they've ever worked for when they arrive in Japan. Surely there is no test of faith that can match the journey that lies ahead for them.  

Directed by Martin Scorsese ('The Wolf of Wall Street', 'Goodfellas'), 'Silence' is a historical drama with a screenplay by the Academy Award nominated Jay Cocks ('Strange Days'), with whom Scorsese last worked with on 2002's 'Gangs of New York'. It is based on the novel by Japanese Roman Catholic author Shûsaku Endô which won the 1966 Tanizaki Prize, and is scheduled to be released theatrically in January 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , Yōsuke Kubozuka,
