Director: Farren Blackburn
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Dramas

Mary Portman is suffering greatly with the grief of the death of her husband Richard, who died in a road accident that left their son Steven completely paralyzed. Her days are now split between caring for Steven and her job as a child psychologist. When she meets her new patient, a young boy called Tom who has lost his mother, she becomes somewhat attached to him despite his resistance. When he comes to stay with her, she feels like she has her son back, but soon he goes missing and is presumed to have died in the freezing conditions. However, she's convinced that she has seen Tom in the house - and not just him alone. She thinks there's something in her home and when she discovers scratches on Steven's face, she knows she's got to do something.

'Shut In' is a psychological thriller directed by Farren Blackburn ('Hammer of the Gods', 'Luther'). It's the first screenplay from Christina Hodson, who has been announced to pen the scripts for 'Gotham City Sirens' and 'Transformers 6'. 


Starring: , , Charlie Heaton, Jacob Tremblay, David Cubitt, Clémentine Poidatz
