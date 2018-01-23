Director:
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Animation

What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger? You call upon Sherlock Gnomes, of course! At least, that's what these pottery lovebirds do when they find their new home under attack in the sequel to 'Gnomeo and Juliet' starring James McAvoy and Emily Blunt.

Garden gnome lovers (that's lovers who are garden gnomes, not lovers of garden gnomes) Gnomeo and Juliet feel like they've finally got their happily ever after; a glorious new garden surrounded by their dearest friends. That's all they've ever wanted. But when they discover that most of the gnomes have disappeared overnight, they begin to worry for their safety.

In a bid to solve the mystery of the missing gnomes, they enlist the help of genius detective Sherlock Gnomes, voiced by Johnny Depp. His methods are a little unorthodox to say the least, but when it turns out their situation is far worse than they feared, they have no choice but to follow his lead. 

They have heard that the humans want to smash the ornaments into pieces so they must do everything in their power to stop that from happening. Even if that means embarking on a death-defying adventure across the city of London. Next stop: Chinatown.

Influence by the timeless Sir Arthur Conan Doyle character, 'Sherlock Gnomes' is the long-awaited sequel to 2011's Golden Globe nominated 'Gnomeo and Juliet'. It has been directed by the Academy Award nominated John Stevenson, best known as the director behind 'Kung Fu Panda', and sees the return of screenwriting duo Kevin Cecil and Andy Riley.

Plus, it has been co-produced by Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, with the former also providing original music for the film with his long-time collaborator Bernie Taupin. 

'Sherlock Gnomes' will be released in the US on March 23rd 2018.


