Director: Ritesh Batra
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Tony Webster is a retired man in his sixties whose past comes back to haunt him when he receives a strange letter in the post. It takes him back to his university days when he met the love of his life Veronica Ford. Though they have been estranged since then, she bequeaths him a diary in her will. Their separation was one of bitterness and heartbreak; his best friend Adrian Finn ended up stealing Veronica's heart, and Tony reacted by sending them a very angry letter in response to their partnership. Not long after, Adrian died in mysterious circumstances and with all the horror of those years brought up once again, Tony is forced to confront his guilt and innoncence in the whole saga - as well as other people's suspicions.

From the BAFTA nominated director Ritesh Batra ('The Lunchbox') with a screenplay written by Nick Payne ('The Secrets'), 'The Sense of an Ending' is based on the 2011 Man Booker Prize winning novel of the same name by Julian Barnes. Batra won the Directors to Watch prize for the movie at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The film is set to be released in the US on March 10th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , Freya Mavor, , Manjinder Virk, Billy Howle, , Nick Mohammed, Andrew Buckley, ,
