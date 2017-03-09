If you decide to marry, your hen do should be an event you only do once and Jess has recruited her best friends to celebrate her upcoming nuptials. Whilst some enjoy a more sedate affair, if Jess's best friend has anything to do with the arrangements, the girls are going to once again party like they're in college.
The five girls start out at a restaurant but soon need a little more excitement and head to a club. Shots are drunk and laughter and dancing fill the night, however the night is cut short when Alice takes a huge tumble on the dancefloor and is momentarily knocked out. Returning to their lavish villa, at the thought of the night almost being at an early end, the group decide to hire a stripper to keep the party mood flowing.
Jess isn't too taken with the 'tacky' idea but soon finds herself participating in the mild debauchery. As Scotty the stripper works the room, Alice finally decides it's her turn to have a little one on one time with the group's latest member and takes a running leap onto the lap of the semi-clothed stripper. As the overeager Alice lands, she knocks Scotty's chair back and he lands awkwardly by the fireplace. The mood in the group turns to panic as they realise the severity of Scotty's condition, Alice has accidentally killed Scott.
Discussion soon turns to what their next move should be, should they call the cops or are they going to attempt to cover up the accidental death. Seeing advice, the group phone Blair's lawyer uncle for advice, he tells the girls that it sounds just like an accident and they should call the police but not to move the body.
Having already moved Scotty's corps, the girls are now positive that the only way they can get themselves out of this situation is by moving the body to a different location. Doing so, without being seen is a completely different matter.
That's What I Like
1
So Sexy
2
Six (Live)
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
Boof Baf
5
Pirates Of The Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Salazar's Revenge)
6
Hey Sexy Lady
7
Shape Of You
8
Rough Night
9
Beauty And The Beast
10
Nineteenth-century American poet Emily Dickinson might be well known now for her classic catalogue of...
Greg Heffley is a bright young boy who is desperately tired of not having control...
Zack Taylor (Ludi Lin), Kimberly Hart (Naomi Scott), Billy Cranston (RJ Cyler), Trini (Becky G)...
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
After winning a series of major awards for her role in Olivier Assayas' Clouds of...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
After the success of 2014's Godzilla reboot, the Warner Bros monsters get their own franchise,...
Michael and Jenny are a young couple who pass through a quaint little town in...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Josh Gad together with director Bill Condon...
Filmmaker Gurinder Chada (Bend It Like Beckham) draws on her own family history to explore...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
With an extra dose of attitude and energy, this Irish comedy-drama hits us like a...
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
The third time's a charm for Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg, who previously teamed...
It's no surprise that this creep-out horror thriller is packed with whizzy visual invention, since...
At just 27 years old, Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan has an almost overwhelming set of...
Arthur might have an extraordinary destiny, but after his birthright was taken from him at...
It is every parent's dream come true when their child gets into college - especially...