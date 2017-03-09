Director: Lucia Aniello
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Comedies

If you decide to marry, your hen do should be an event you only do once and Jess has recruited her best friends to celebrate her upcoming nuptials. Whilst some enjoy a more sedate affair, if Jess's best friend has anything to do with the arrangements, the girls are going to once again party like they're in college.

The five girls start out at a restaurant but soon need a little more excitement and head to a club. Shots are drunk and laughter and dancing fill the night, however the night is cut short when Alice takes a huge tumble on the dancefloor and is momentarily knocked out. Returning to their lavish villa, at the thought of the night almost being at an early end, the group decide to hire a stripper to keep the party mood flowing.

Jess isn't too taken with the 'tacky' idea but soon finds herself participating in the mild debauchery. As Scotty the stripper works the room, Alice finally decides it's her turn to have a little one on one time with the group's latest member and takes a running leap onto the lap of the semi-clothed stripper. As the overeager Alice lands, she knocks Scotty's chair back and he lands awkwardly by the fireplace. The mood in the group turns to panic as they realise the severity of Scotty's condition, Alice has accidentally killed Scott.

Discussion soon turns to what their next move should be, should they call the cops or are they going to attempt to cover up the accidental death. Seeing advice, the group phone Blair's lawyer uncle for advice, he tells the girls that it sounds just like an accident and they should call the police but not to move the body.

Having already moved Scotty's corps, the girls are now positive that the only way they can get themselves out of this situation is by moving the body to a different location. Doing so, without being seen is a completely different matter.


Starring: , , , , , Paul W. Downs, , , , Ryan Cooper, , Hasan Minhaj, Karan Soni
