Director:
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' is arriving imminently, following the stand-alone story of Jyn Erso as she joins Rebel forces in a bid to help them destroy the plans for the Death Star. In a series of new featureets, Felicity Jones, along with director Gareth Edwards, opened up about how they created Jyn; a vulnerable, strong, stubborn and trouble-making hero; and Diego Luna explored his significance in the film as Captain Cassian Andor. It's an experience that posed many challenges for the actors, given the neverending amount of themes and emotions with the difference scenes. 

Plus, creature effects supervisor Neal Scanlan - who has worked on the likes of 'Prometheus', '101 Dalmatians' and 'Babe' - gives us an inside look at how the beasts and beings are created in the 'Rogue One' creature shop. A vast array of materials are used to construct visual depictions of the many creatures we come across in this movie, from space monkeys to quirky robots, as well as an impressive display of animatronics and costumes. We are yet to learn the names of some of these fascinating creatures, but one character who has seen a lot of work from the creature shop is Alan Tudyk's android character K-2SO. 'The creatures are amazing', the actor said of the designs. 'Their eyes blink and move and their lips have a very subtle expression.'


Starring: , ,
