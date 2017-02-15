Bodi is a Tibetan Mastiff who's tired of his life on Snow Mountain where his job is to guard sheep from a prowling wolf named Linnux and his friends. It may sound scary work, but little is more scary than Bodi's authoritarian father Khampa who is literally top dog and has a strict rule against anything that may be distracting to the work - including music. However, one day while Bodi is out manning the fort, he discovers a radio that has fallen from a aircraft. Curiosity gets the better of him and he checks it out, and it only takes a few seconds of rock music for him to realise that it's his dream to become a rock 'n' roll star. He decides to leave his home and venture to the city where he teams up with a legendary musician named Angus Scattergood who wants him to help him write a new song. Unfortunately, Linnux is still on the prowl and Bodi finds himself having to choose between his family and his passion.
'Rock Dog' is a new animated comedy featuring the voices of Eddie Izzard and Luke Wilson. Directed and written by the Academy Award nominated Ash Brannon ('Surf's Up', 'Toy Story 2'), it is set to be released on February 24th 2017.
Six (Live)
1
So Sexy
2
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
3
Boof Baf
4
That's What I Like [Live]
5
Hey Sexy Lady
6
XXX
7
Dat Sexy Body
8
Pussy
9
Fast & Furious 8 (The Fate Of The Furious)
10
'A United Kingdom' is the story of Sir Seretse Khama who, in 1948, caused a...
Maddy is an 18-year-old girl who lives in a beautiful big house in a nice...
Everyone has dreamed of owning Aladdin's lamp at some point in their life, and some...
Planning a wedding should be a happy time for anyone, but it becomes a desperate...
Veronica enjoys a life of luxury with her rich husband, though work has never been...
Matt Damon talks about the complexities of his character in a short featurette for his...
After winning Tony Awards on Broadway, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis reteam for a film...
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Maureen Cartwright works as a personal shopper in Paris to some very high profile people....
Country music has long been associated as a storytelling journey, but the evolution of the...
Tony Webster is a retired man in his sixties whose past comes back to haunt...
Shahid Akhtar is a young Muslim living in Manchester who is desperate to find love....
'Best' follows the legendary football career of George Best; a man who redefined what it...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Lloyd is a young ninja still in high school who is trained alongside five other...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
While the premise of this movie makes it look like a sci-fi adventure, the truth...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
Helen Shelly was once an internationally renowned Hollywood filmstar, though these days she's living in...
The Baywatch lifeguard team might be the best known on the planet, but in this...
Has humanity been left to defend itself against the ruthless Decepticons now that Optimus Prime...
The Major is the leader of a specialist armed forces unit called Section 9; the...
On paper, the idea of a two-hour 40-minute German comedy may not seem very promising,...
Affleck was recently confirmed to be NOT directing 'The Batman', despite many rumours that he would be doing so.
But what about Jack White and Alicia Keys?