Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Animation

Bodi is a Tibetan Mastiff who's tired of his life on Snow Mountain where his job is to guard sheep from a prowling wolf named Linnux and his friends. It may sound scary work, but little is more scary than Bodi's authoritarian father Khampa who is literally top dog and has a strict rule against anything that may be distracting to the work - including music. However, one day while Bodi is out manning the fort, he discovers a radio that has fallen from a aircraft. Curiosity gets the better of him and he checks it out, and it only takes a few seconds of rock music for him to realise that it's his dream to become a rock 'n' roll star. He decides to leave his home and venture to the city where he teams up with a legendary musician named Angus Scattergood who wants him to help him write a new song. Unfortunately, Linnux is still on the prowl and Bodi finds himself having to choose between his family and his passion.

'Rock Dog' is a new animated comedy featuring the voices of Eddie Izzard and Luke Wilson. Directed and written by the Academy Award nominated Ash Brannon ('Surf's Up', 'Toy Story 2'), it is set to be released on February 24th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , , , , Liza Richardson
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment