Director: Takanori Tsujimoto
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

A new virus is being developed by the new leader of Umbrella and Tricell's operations. Glenn Arias is a terrifying and unstable individual who wants to unleash a new disease, a disease more deadly than any that has been encountered so far, on the city of New York as an act of vicious revenge. It's called The Trigger Virus, and government agent Leon S. Kennedy and Professor Rebecca Chambers from the Alexander Institute of Biotechnology have been enlisted by the Bioterrorism Security Assessment Alliance's (BSAA) Chris Redfield to take him down before he can destroy the city and, ultimately, the world.

'Resident Evil: Vendetta' is the third film from the Japanese CGI franchise based on the video game universe (and not to be confused with the 'Resident Evil' movies starring Milla Jovovich). It follows on from events in 2012's 'Resident Evil: Damnation' and sees Takanori Tsujimoto ('Hard Revenge, Milly', 'Monster Killer') taking over from Makoto Kamiya and Toyoshi Minamino as director. Joe McClean ('Life Tracker', 'Boy Talk') adapts the screenplay from Japanese writer Makoto Fukami ('Psycho-Pass'). 'Resident Evil: Vendetta' will be shown in select movie theatres for one night only on June 19th 2017 after a Blu-ray and DVD release on July 18th. 


Starring: Matthew Mercer, Erin Cahill
