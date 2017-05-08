A new virus is being developed by the new leader of Umbrella and Tricell's operations. Glenn Arias is a terrifying and unstable individual who wants to unleash a new disease, a disease more deadly than any that has been encountered so far, on the city of New York as an act of vicious revenge. It's called The Trigger Virus, and government agent Leon S. Kennedy and Professor Rebecca Chambers from the Alexander Institute of Biotechnology have been enlisted by the Bioterrorism Security Assessment Alliance's (BSAA) Chris Redfield to take him down before he can destroy the city and, ultimately, the world.
'Resident Evil: Vendetta' is the third film from the Japanese CGI franchise based on the video game universe (and not to be confused with the 'Resident Evil' movies starring Milla Jovovich). It follows on from events in 2012's 'Resident Evil: Damnation' and sees Takanori Tsujimoto ('Hard Revenge, Milly', 'Monster Killer') taking over from Makoto Kamiya and Toyoshi Minamino as director. Joe McClean ('Life Tracker', 'Boy Talk') adapts the screenplay from Japanese writer Makoto Fukami ('Psycho-Pass'). 'Resident Evil: Vendetta' will be shown in select movie theatres for one night only on June 19th 2017 after a Blu-ray and DVD release on July 18th.
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
1
Blade Runner 2049
2
XXX
3
Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer
4
Six (Live)
7
So Sexy
8
Get It While It's Hot
9
Sax [Live]
10
Officer K (Ryan Gosling) is an LAPD law enforcer and a new Blade Runner whose...
In one of the biggest military disasters in British history, 400,000 soldiers found themselves stranded...
A new virus is being developed by the new leader of Umbrella and Tricell's operations....
The Inhuman Royal Family led by the superhuman Black Bolt (Anson Mount) and featuring Medusa...
Lisa and Kate are two sisters on vacation in Mexico and they're looking for a...
A fictionalised account of real events, this drama is reminiscent of Peter Morgan's work in...
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
Jake Chambers is an 11-year-old boy who has been having visions of a strange other...
When Kumail and Emily meet, they're instantly drawn toward one another. Emily is a student...
Molly is a young Monster much adored by her parents. Their family in Monsterland is...
Spark is a teenage monkey living in an underground bunker on the virtually destroyed planet...
A seriously impressive feature directing debut with a star-making central performance, this period British drama...
Everyone deals with death in different ways, but for Dean, he's all about trying not...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The director of Hotel Rwanda, Terry George, turns to another humanitarian horror: the systematic murder...
For their latest endeavour, Disney Nature take us on a journey into the deep blue...
Maud is a young folk artist suffering from rheumatoid arthritis but who loves nothing better...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
In the late 80s, Richard Thorncroft (Julian Barratt) was the most famous police detective on...
Being a twin can be hard especially when both you and your sibling fall for...
Skilfully written, directed and acted, this offbeat British period film tells a story that catches...
Paul is a lonely screenwriter who has been suffering from a serious case of writer's...
With heavy echoes of trashy thrillers like Fatal Attraction, this movie overcomes its painfully simplistic...
Lee Hayden (Sam Elliott) is a former Western actor who, in his advancing years, no...
Ahead of the release of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Vin Diesel opens up about his character.