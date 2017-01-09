Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

A bunch of US Navy SEALs get into some serious trouble from their boss (JK Simmons) after an operation in Sarajevo in 1995 during the Bosnian War goes badly wrong. But it's nothing to the kind of trouble they can expect if they get caught during a renegade operation they are planning to unearth Nazi gold stolen from the French fifty years ago from a Bosnian lake. Back in World War II, a Bosnian village was flooded when the nearby dam was bombed, taking the group of Nazis and their gold with it. Now these five guys want a share in the equity and decide to take the plunge to find the gold bars, while trying to avoid being spotted by enemy soldiers on the land. There's more than just $300 million dollars worth of treasure at stake here; they'll be lucky to escape with their lives.

Steven Quale ('Final Destination 5', 'Into the Storm') directs this new adventure thriller that is brimming with dark humour and intense action. 'Renegades' has been written by the BAFTA nominated Luc Besson ('Taken', 'Lucy') and Richard Wenk ('The Equalizer', 'The Expendables 2'), and is scheduled to arrive in theatres on February 3rd 2017.


Starring: , , , Sylvia Hoeks, , , Clemens Schick, , Slavko Sobin, Joshua Henry, Alain Blazevic, Karim Cherif
