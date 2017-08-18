When a pioneering inventor and scientist named Gordon Dunn (Martin Donovan) is assassinated in his office, a detective friend of his named Sam Bloom (Peter Dinklage) sets out to uncover the truth behind his murder. Gordon's biggest legacy is an invention that allows a person to record and play back memories on a screen just by thinking about it, and it's a tool that remains Sam's best hope at solving this brutal case. He sets out to track down everyone who might have had contact with Gordon before his death; from his wife and mistress to his business associates. Before long the whole story starts to unwind, leaving a trail of lies, betrayal and a horrifying truth that Sam was likely never expecting.
'Rememory' is an intense sci-fi murder mystery directed by Mark Palansky ('Penelope', 'A Series of Unfortunate Events') who co-wrote the screenplay with Mike Vukadinovich in his film debut. It's one of the last films that Anton Yelchin shot before he died in 2016, and it was nominated for a Canadian Cinema Editors Award for Best Editing. It premiered at Sundance Film Festival and will be available to watch via Google Play for two weeks only from August 24th 2017. After that, it will have a limited release and become available on video on demand on September 8th.
