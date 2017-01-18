When Justine, a naive vegetarian high school graduate, arrives at college as a freshman, it's safe to say she is overwhelmed by what awaits her. Fitting in hasn't always come naturally, and never has it been so important, but the social rituals this particular veterinary school have in mind are disturbing to say the least. There's a boy in her class who she's interested in, and whose interest she appears to gain, but when she's round at his dorm, they are stormed by students in balaclavas and blood stained white coats. They are rounding up freshmen like animals into a sickening hazing ritual where they are forced to swallow unidentifiable raw meat from the labs. After that, Justine finds herself with an almost painful craving for a meat, and none of her fellow students are safe from her unquenchable hunger
This French coming-of-age horror, originally entitled 'Grave', has been directed and written by Julia Ducournau in her very first feature film. The film has already been nominated for numerous awards, winning several at Austin Fantastic Fest, Cannes, Palm Springs, Sitges and London Film Festival to name but a few. 'Raw' is set to arrive in theatres on March 10th 2017.
Six (Live)
1
The Suburbs [Live]
2
Boof Baf
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
Black Francis
7
Christmas Memories
8
Tommy Morris is an expert golfer who learned the sport from his father; the greens-keeper...
In 2002, Woody Harrelson was arrested by police in London following a chase after an...
When Justine, a naive vegetarian high school graduate, arrives at college as a freshman, it's...
Harriet Lauler knows that she is in the twilight years of her life, and has...
Chad Cutler is an Irish traveller who entered a life of crime at a young...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
Somebody is committing increasingly gruesome and elaborate murders and the FBI don't know where to...
This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
After storming awards season with Whiplash two years ago, writer-director Damien Chazelle returns with something...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Georg Elser was an ordinary German worker with an ordinary life just like anyone else...
Ray Kroc is a milkshake maker salesman who is intrigued by a large number of...
Hopes were high that this film might finally crack the curse of movies based on...
Faith is a topic Martin Scorsese can't quite shake, courting controversy with complex films like...
A difficult movie to market, this isn't actually the BFG-style fantasy adventure it looks like....
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Norman Oppenheimer is a New York based hustler determined to climb the social ladder and...
Mackenzie Phillips set out for the family vacation of a lifetime with three of his...
When Eric Lazard takes his girlfriend Colleen to Florence, Italy to visit his cousin Anna,...
Clara is a Mexican-American gynaecologist who is unlucky in love but, even worse, extremely cynical...
Natalya Petrovna Islaeva is feeling disillusioned in her marriage to her land baron husband Mikhail...
Word has it that a 4-year-old came up with the idea for this unapologetically silly...
'Viceroy's House' follows the life of the last Viceroy of India who was the figurehead...