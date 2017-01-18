Director: Julia Ducournau
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Horror, Suspense

When Justine, a naive vegetarian high school graduate, arrives at college as a freshman, it's safe to say she is overwhelmed by what awaits her. Fitting in hasn't always come naturally, and never has it been so important, but the social rituals this particular veterinary school have in mind are disturbing to say the least. There's a boy in her class who she's interested in, and whose interest she appears to gain, but when she's round at his dorm, they are stormed by students in balaclavas and blood stained white coats. They are rounding up freshmen like animals into a sickening hazing ritual where they are forced to swallow unidentifiable raw meat from the labs. After that, Justine finds herself with an almost painful craving for a meat, and none of her fellow students are safe from her unquenchable hunger

This French coming-of-age horror, originally entitled 'Grave', has been directed and written by Julia Ducournau in her very first feature film. The film has already been nominated for numerous awards, winning several at Austin Fantastic Fest, Cannes, Palm Springs, Sitges and London Film Festival to name but a few. 'Raw' is set to arrive in theatres on March 10th 2017.


Starring: Garance Marillier, , Ella Rumpf, Rabah Nait Oufella
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment