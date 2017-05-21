Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels through expansive deserts in the Middle East helped establish modern society in countries such as Iraq and Jordan, and importantly cast an enormous amount of respect on women everywhere. She didn't care for behaving like British society expected women to behave, and she proved that she could be just as skilled in the likes of cartography, archeology and politics and refused to be treated any differently than her male peers. Even when she was threatened and accused of being a spy, she never backed down and her resilience and care towards Arabic peoples have left their mark in history.

Directed and written by the Academy Award nominated Werner Herzog ('Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World', 'Encounters at the End of the World'), 'Queen of the Desert' is an important film about a remarkable woman who very much existed. It is Werner's first fictional feature film since 2009's 'My Son, My Son, What Have Ye Done?' and was nominated for the Golden Berlin Bear award at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2015. 'Queen of the Desert' is set to be released through video on demand on April 14th 2017.


Starring: , , , , Jay Abdo, ,
