Director: Babak Najafi
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

There's no-one quite like Mary Goodwin. She's a sexy and totally bad-ass hitwoman with an enormous arsenal of weapons working for a dangerous organised crime unit in Boston, Massachusetts. She's never hesitated to pull the trigger on a mark in her life and very few can match her extraordinary skill when it comes to brutality, but when an attempted assassination goes wrong she she finds herself with a young orphaned boy on her hands. She's not in the business of killing innocent children, but now she feels responsible for leaving him without a mother or a father. She takes pity on him, and is now faced with a choice to make about the boy's future, her own future and the future of her crime family. 

'Proud Mary' is an electrifying forthcoming action thriller starring the Academy Award nominated Taraji P. Henson ('Empire', 'Hidden Figures') who also serves as an executive producer. It has been directed by Babak Najafi ('London Has Fallen'), with a screenplay by Steve Antin ('Burlesque'), Primetime Emmy winner John Stuart Newman ('Days of Our Lives') and Christian Swegal in his feature film debut, and it is due to be released in the US on January 12th 2018.


Starring: , , , , Billy Brown, , Jahi Di'Allo Winston
