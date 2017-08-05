Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

While Wonder Woman remains one of the most important female heroines in the history of fiction, few realise the just under what circumstances the character came about. The comic was first created by Dr. William Moulton Marston in 1941 under the pen-name Charles Moulton. Not only was he pioneering comic book writer, he was also a Harvard psychologist and the inventor of the systolic blood pressure test which aided the development of the modern polygraph or lie detector test. But perhaps the most fascinating facet of his life was what went on behind closed doors. He was in the midst of a polyamorous relationship with his wife Elizabeth and a young former student named Olive Byrne; two women whose feminist ideals inspired Wonder Woman as we know her today. Though the initial stories were fraught with controversy, not many could imagine how important the character would become to young men and women everywhere.

'Professor Marston & the Wonder Women' is an extraordinary biopic about one of the most important comic book writers of our time. Directed and written by Angela Robinson ('The L Word', 'Herbie Fully Loaded'), it will debut at the 42nd annual Toronto International Film Festival in September before hitting movie theatres on October 27th 2017.


