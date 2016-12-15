Director: Ben Smallbone
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Dramas

James Stevens has never exactly been on the right side of the law, nor does he have much to lose with his wife having passed away, his daughter no longer in his care and no employment to speak of. That's why it was so easy for him to agree to a side job involving driving a truck across the country for reasons unbeknownst to him. When he is involved in a road accident, he decides to check on the cargo that he's transporting and finds two young women in the back of his truck. Suddenly, he starts to think twice about what he's agreed to do. The women seem to think that they are travelling towards better futures, but when it becomes clear that they are being kidnapped into a human trafficking ring, he knows he has to do something to save them.

Based on a true story, 'Priceless' is a romantic drama starring For King & Country singer Joel Smallbone. It's the directorial debut of his brother Ben Smallbone, and writing newcomer Tyler Poelle joins Chris Dowling ('The Remaining', 'Where Hope Grows') for the screenplay.


Starring: Joel Smallbone, Bianca Santos, Amber Midthunder, , , Sarah Minnich, Jodi Lynn Thomas, Travis Hammer
