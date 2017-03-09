Zack Taylor (Ludi Lin), Kimberly Hart (Naomi Scott), Billy Cranston (RJ Cyler), Trini (Becky G) and Jason Lee Scott (Dacre Montgomery) are five kids with a lot in common; they're all high-schoolers with pretty screwed up lives and going through a lot of the kind of problems that regular teenagers go through. That is until one day, when they stumble across what looks like a long-abandoned spaceship which they somehow manage to accidentally open. Once inside the ship, it soon becomes clear that they are not alone and are very much trapped. It's not the most friendly welcome to their new master as they could have, but they soon realise that Zordon and his robot minion Alpha 5 mean no harm.
In fact, they have chosen these very kids to unite together and become their Power Rangers; superheroes on which the world depends. Of course, they don't believe that they really have super powers at first, but after a series of minor incidents, they are forced to accept their newfound destiny - and quickly because a deadly force is already on the rise led by the dastardly Rita Repulsa.
'Power Rangers' (sometimes known as 'Saban's Power Rangers') is the third and newest movie from the superhero franchise, coming 22 years after 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie'. It has been directed by by Dean Israelite ('Project Almanac') with a screenplay written by the Academy Award nominated John Gatins ('Flight', 'Real Steel'), and it is set to be released in theatres on March 24th 2017.
