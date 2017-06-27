Director: Trish Sie
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Comedies

It has been a few years since the Barden Bellas graduated from college, and while they have largely managed to stay in touch, they have not performed together at musical World Championships for a very long time. Needless to say, with their various career ventures not going as well as they had hoped and the media still keeping a close eye on them and willing them to fail, they are missing their beloved a cappella sing-a-longs a lot right now.

Beca Mitchell (Anna Kendrick) has quit her job out of boredom, Flo Fuentes (Chrissie Fit) is serving on a city juice stall, Chloe Beale (Brittany Snow) is struggling to get into vet school and Fat Amy (Rebel Wilson) is now a not so popular impersonator called Fat Amy Winehouse. But maybe they can give their musical passions a boost with a new kind of show...

Aubrey Posen (Anna Camp) has an idea of trying to obtain an invite to perform at a competition show in Europe set up by the United Service Organizations (USO) in support of the US Army soldiers. It's not like they have anything else to do at the moment so the group are all for it. However, armed only with their voices, they have quite the competition as many of their rivals are bands with actual instruments. 

As talented as they are, this could really damage their reputation if they fail to make a splash at their final performance. But no-one can match their confidence, their humour or their sass: not even girl rockers Calamity (Ruby Rose), Serenity, Veracity and Charity. 

'Pitch Perfect 3' is the latest sequel to this musical comedy series this time directed by Trish Sie ('Step Up All In') and seeing the return of Emmy nominated screenwriter Kay Cannon ('Girlboss', '30 Rock'). It's set to be released on December 22nd 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , , , , , , , Shelley Regner, ,
