Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an all new quest as he embarks on the hunt for the fabled trident of Poseidon. It may sound like he's set his sights far too high this time, but he's never failed the crew of the Black Pearl yet - and he really could do with a windfall right about now. To make matters worse, Capitan Salazar is back from the Devil's Triangle with his ghostly crew, and the trident is his only hope of stopping them. This time he's got the help of his old friend Will Turner, who is apparently free of his binding contract with The Flying Dutchman.
Among the new cast additions to this adventure is former Beatle Paul McCartney, who will make a cameo as an as yet unknown character (not unlike the Rolling Stones' Keith Richards who appeared in 'At World's End' and 'On Stranger Tides' as Jack Sparrow's father Captain Teague). The fifth installment of the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film series, 'Dead Men Tell No Tales', has been directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg ('Kon-Tiki', 'Marco Polo', 'Max Manus: Man of War'), with a screenplay by the BAFTA nominated Jeff Nathanson ('Catch Me If You Can', 'Rush Hour 3'). It is due to be released on May 26th 2017.
