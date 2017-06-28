It is the year 1209 anno domini, and Ireland is merely a green, mountainous mass of land fraught with bloody religious war. An ancient brotherhood of monks are in possession of a potentially dangerous holy relic with the power to summon the wrath of God and unleash it on his enemies. It is their mission to transport this artefact to its rightful home in Rome, but that means crossing the treacherous roads to the East coast where they are always in danger of brutal death at the hands of tribal rivals and Norman invaders. One of those young monks making this perilous pilgrimage is a novice named Brother Diarmuid (Tom Holland) who is aided by a mute lay-brother (Jon Bernthal).
As much as their faith drives them to continue on the journey of their lives, it is that same set of beliefs which could destroy them all in the end - especially with all the dark superstition surrounding their cargo - and even drive a deadly wedge between all of the brothers. For there are secrets about this object that holds more power than any of them could ever possible imagine.
'Pilgrimage' is a gritty historic thriller which also stars 'The Hobbit' actor Richard Armitage as Raymond De Merville. Directed by Brendan Muldowney ('Love Eternal', 'Savage') and written by Jamie Hannigan in his feature film screenplay debut, the movie made its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in April 2017 as part of the event's 'Viewpoints' segment.
This is just another in a string of religious movies that have been released in recent months, including the likes of 'Silence', 'Hacksaw Ridge', 'Ben-Hur' and 'Risen'. Interestingly, the film also features main three actors - Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal and Richard Armitage - have all been part of the Marvel Universe too, as Spider-Man, the Punisher in 'Daredevil' and Heinz Kruger in 'Captain America' respectively.
'Pilgrimage' is due to be released in US movie theatres on August 11th 2017.
