Who knew the world of fashion could be so strained and dramatic? But that's exactly what it is for the world renowned dressmaker depicted in 'Phantom Thread'. A romantic period drama with Paul Thomas Anderson at the helm, it's also set to be Daniel Day-Lewis' final film.
It's the 1950s and Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) is one of the leading names in high fashion in London, dressing the likes of the royal family, the biggest filmstars and a variety of famous heiresses and socialites. He's aided at The House of Woodcock by his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville), though the pair could not be more different.
Reynolds is a flighty self-confessed bachelor who sees love as almost a curse on his work. His life has seen too many women flit in and out of it, but when he meets the pretty yet headstrong Alma (Vicky Krieps), a woman several years his junior, he begins to feel as if he's found the perfect relationship.
Unfortunately, he truly sees Alma as more of a muse than a wife figure, and very soon she grows tired of the constant meticulousness of Reynolds' style, and his unwillingness to let her find her own image. Her stubbornness and independent nature starts to disrupt every part of his rigorous lifestyle, and a combination of jealousy and frustration leads him on a more compicated road than he could ever have imagined.
'Phantom Thread' is the latest venture from the Academy Award nominated filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson ('Inherent Vice', 'The Master', 'There Will Be Blood'). He is also credited as the cinematographer, in the film marks his fourth collaboration with Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood as the composer.
The movie has already won two awards from the National Board of Review including Best Screenplay and Top Films, with the New York Film Critics Circle Awards also offering it a Best Screenplay prize.
'Phantom Thread' is set to be released on Christmas Day (December 25th 2017).
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
There's a somewhat contrived jauntiness to this blending of fact and fiction that may leave...
This animated comedy adventure is based on the beloved children's book, which was published in...
Director Dave McCary makes a superb feature debut with this offbeat black comedy, which explores...
A dramatisation of the real-life clash between tennis icons Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs,...
There isn't much subtlety to this prison thriller, but it's edgy enough to hold the...
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Based on a true story about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, this looks like one...
Based on a genuinely moving true story, this film undercuts the realism by pushing its...
This film may be based on RJ Palacio's fictional bestseller, but it approaches its story...
Austrian auteur Michael Haneke isn't known for his light touch, but rather for hard-hitting, award-winning...
Seemingly from out of nowhere, this film generates perhaps the biggest smile of any movie...
A Victorian thriller with rather heavy echoes of Jack the Ripper, this film struggles to...
This film feels kind of like what you'd expect from a collision between George Clooney...
There's a reason why this is perhaps the best-reviewed British film of the year: it's...
An A-list cast goes a long way to making this goofy ensemble comedy a lot...
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
The rather astonishing true story of the creation of the Wonder Woman character, this is...
This may be a gimmicky exploration of gun violence, which sometimes feels like a preachy...
Director-cowriter Dee Rees (Bessie) gives this 1940s drama such an epic scale that it might...
Robert Pattinson continues to distance himself from his teen heartthrob image with this scruffy B-movie....
Based on a true story, this stylishly produced British drama centres around two superbly involving...
Essentially a sequel to the 1997 hit Mrs Brown, this film returns Judi Dench to...
Everyone is aware of the nation of Lilliput in Jonathan Swift's 'Gulliver's Travels', but what...
Charles Dickens might be one of the most legendary authors in history, but it wasn't...
Who knew the world of fashion could be so strained and dramatic? But that's exactly...
'The Mighty Boosh' duo Noel Fielding and Julian Barratt have reunited for a brand new...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Sia gets a string of Hollywood stars involved in her latest music video, a festive number entitled 'Santa's Coming For Us' from her newly released...
A startling new video has been unveiled by Alt-J to go with their newest single 'Pleader'.
Green Day have long been known for having political undertones in their music, and their new song 'Back In The USA' is no different.
The film is almost half an hour longer than 'The Force Awakens'.
The actress will no doubt be returning for the long-running FX series.
The film is expected to continue without Mendes' involvement.