Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Thriller

Maureen Cartwright works as a personal shopper in Paris to some very high profile people. Her job is to choose and purchase some of the most beautiful of designer pieces for her clients, even if that life is far from the one she craves. It might seem glamorous, but for Maureen there is something on her mind that goes deeper than sequined gowns. Her twin brother died at a house in the French city, and 95 days later she's waiting for him to contact her. They had made a pact with each other once upon a time that whoever died first would send the other a sign from the afterlife. The only problem is, Maureen can't be sure that the vaguely unusual things she's been experiencing have been down to his presence - that is until her biggest client Kyra is murdered in her home. 

'Personal Shopper' is a French psychological thriller with a Hitchcockian curve to the story. It has been directed and written by the Primetime Emmy nominated Olivier Assayas ('Clouds of Sils Maria', 'Summer Hours'), who won the Best Director prize for the movie at Cannes Film Festival. The film also won prizes at Oaxaca FilmFest and the Online Film Critics Society Awards. 'Personal Shopper' is set to be released on March 17th 2017.


Starring: , Lars Eidinger, Sigrid Bouaziz, Anders Danielsen Lie, Ty Olwin, Nora von Waldstätten, Benjamin Biolay
