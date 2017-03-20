Year: 2017
Genre(s): Kids, Family

Everyone's favourite British porcine Peppa Pig will embark on a series of brand new adventures, led by an exciting trip to London with the Queen herself. Joined by all her farmyard friends, Peppa explores the Tower of London and Big Ben in an open-top tour bus and enjoy a moment of splashing in the rain puddles. Plus, in other episodes she'll get to take her first trip out on a canal boat, meet some other animals at the local zoo, and even travel all the way to Australia to visit her penfriend Kylie Kangaroo. There'll be lots more fun to enjoy too, from dancing to meeting some real policemen. 

Two years after the release of the 15-minute short film 'Peppa Pig: The Golden Boots', a new production of the award-winning TV show 'Peppa Pig' is being released to coincide with the Easter Holidays. Dubbed an 'interactive cinema experience', a series of nine episodes will be shown back to back in a number of movie theatres. If that wasn't all, there'll even be entertainment from live action versions of Peppa, her brother George and her friend Daisy in between episodes. 'Peppa Pig My First Cinema Experience' will be released on April 7th 2017.


Starring: Peppa Pig
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment