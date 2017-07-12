Director: Geremy Jasper
Year: 2017

Patricia 'Dumbo' Dombrowski (Danielle MacDonald) is a big girl with even bigger dreams who works for a catering company in Bergen County, New Jersey. But food is not her future. She is desperate to become a big time rap superstar. She's never really had any musical talent, but when it comes to the hip hop genre she absolutely slays. Dubbed Killa P aka Patti Cake$, she finds support in her best friend Jheri (Siddharth Dhananjay) who works at a local pharmacy, and is further encouraged by a scary-looking fellow rapper named Basterd (Mamoudou Athie). And while her mother Barb (Bridget Everett) is less than encouring with Patti's quest for fame and fortune, her Nana (Cathy Moriarty) has every faith in her granddaughter.

'Patti Cakes' is a forthcoming musical drama about unconventional people seeking out their dreams. Directed and written by Geremy Jasper in his feature film debut, having previously directed videos for Selena Gomez and The Scene, and Florence + The Machine, the film has already won a number of awards including the Audience Award at Berkshire International Film Festival, the Screenwriting Award at Nantucket and the Directors to Watch prize at Palm Springs. It is set to be released on August 18th 2017.


Starring: , Siddharth Dhananjay, McCaul Lombardi, Bridget Everett, Mamoudou Athie, , McCaul Lombardi, Patrick Brana
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment