Year: 2016
Genre(s): Dramas

On the morning of April 13, 2013 the citizens of Boston city awoke in a good mood, it's Patriots' Day and also the day the Boston marathon is held on. As is usually the case, additional police are asked to put on their uniforms and help with crowd control for the event which is always popular with residents and tourists. 

Tommy Saunders was one of the officers to take to the streets and help police the event. As the race starts, the mood in the crowd is high and all are seen to be having a good time; The sergeant talks to his boss, Police Commissioner Ed Davis and then sees a familiar face in the crowd; his wife Carol be beckons Tommy over and the two begin to have a brief chat before an almighty noise and tremor is unleashed through the streets. 

The police officers on the street run into action and begin to help wounded runners and bystanders. Hundreds of people are on the streets injured and worried; first responders begin treating as many people as possible and sending the injured off to hospital.

No one is fully aware what caused the explosion but as the chaos and worry continues to spread, the emergency services do what they can to help.

As the streets are cleared, more detectives and law enforcement appear on the streets in a bid to find out what happened. After finding the source of the explosion, FBI special agent Richard DesLauriers proclaims that the bomb was an act of terrorism.

In the hours and days that followed began an intrinsic search for the people responsible. Sergeant Saunders and many other officers on the police force found themselves as part of a special unit set up to capture the men involved by any means necessary.


