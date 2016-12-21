Director:
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Dramas

A week in the life of Paterson (Adam Driver); a bus driver who happens to live in Paterson, New Jersey to the amusement of everyone he meets. He's also a talented poet, who writes based on his simple daily observations and is never found without his notebook. He lives his life on a strict schedule; he goes to work, goes home, walks his English bulldog Marvin, grabs a beer at the local bar and returns home to his wife. He is married to a woman called Laura (Golshifteh Farahani), whose life isn't quite as routine as Paterson's everyday schedule. She dreams of becoming a country singer and encourages her husband to go out and publish some of his work. But is he ready to share his mind with the rest of the world?

'Paterson' is an upcoming indie film directed and written by the award-winning Jim Jarmusch ('Broken Flowers', 'Only Lovers Left Alive', 'Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai'). The film has won a number of film festival awards including the Palm Dog at Cannes, and three Film Critics Association awars in Boston, Toronto and Los Angeles, and it is set to be released in the US on December 28th 2016.


Starring: , Golshifteh Farahani, , Cliff Smith, Chasten Harmon, William Jackson Harper,
