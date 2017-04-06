Director: Eleanor Coppola
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Anne is at a time in her life when her future is really starting to become important. While she's been married to her successful businessman husband Michael for many years, their passion has become somewhat stagnant as Michael neglects any thought of romance in their relationship. She accompanies him on a business trip to Europe, but instead of going to Budapest and then to Paris as they'd initially planned, Anne decides she would much rather go straight to the French capital from Cannes. In a gesture of goodwill, Michael's business partner Jacques offers to take her there in his car and she agrees. Though this direct route to Paris isn't quite as direct as Anne had hoped, and they end up stopping at some stunning sights along the way. Her eagerness to get to Paris soon fades when she starts to take in the glorious French countryside. She's in the best company of her life as Jacques wines and dines her, showing her with attention, and she is starting to realise that living her life intent on getting to where she is going is ruining the beauty of the journey.

'Paris Can Wait' is a romantic comedy directed and written by Primetime Emmy winner Eleanor Coppola ('Coda: Thirty Years Later'); the wife of filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola and the mother of Sophia Coppola. It is due out on May 12th 2017.


Starring: , , Arnaud Viard
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment