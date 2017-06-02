Since being adopted into the Brown family, Paddington bear is now a big part of the Windsor Gardens neighbourhood. The novelty of his being a talking bear has worn off for most people, and he's thrilled to have finally found a permanent home. Of course, he still misses his Aunt Lucy terribly so he decides, with her landmark 100th birthday coming up, to send her a gift she will never forget: a gorgeous antique pop-up book. He needs money first, though, and embarks on a series of random neighbourhood jobs to raise funds - even trying his hand at window-cleaning which turns out to be a lot harder than it looks. When he finally manages to purchase his gift for Aunt Lucy, however, it is cruelly stolen. It's just lucky that he has a family like the Browns, because they are about to do everything in their power to catch the thief and retrieve that priceless book.
The sequel to 2014's 'Paddington', this comedy adventure based on the character by Michael Bond sees the return of BAFTA nominated director and screenwriter Paul King ('The Mighty Boosh', 'Bunny and the Bull'), who is this time joined by writing partner Simon Farnaby ('Mindhorn'). 'Paddington 2' will be released in cinemas on November 10th 2017 in the UK and January 12th 2018 in the US.
