Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Litchfield is getting overcrowded with no less than a hundred new inmates getting crammed into the place. Plus, it's not getting any easier for Piper Chapman, who already feels like she's in danger of serious harm most of the time. Now she's got a new enemy within the walls of the Litch who is intent burying her. She may only have a short sentence compared with some of the other inmates, and maybe she's a lot more educated than most of them, but none of that has helped her out yet. There's a new prison guard at the facility too, who is really not getting on well with the female inmates. Meanwhile, Sophia Burset is having a hard time as the only transgender woman on the site, which has always put her as a target for transphobic cattiness but now more so than ever. She's even the victim of a violent attack, and the prejudice threatens her hairstyling business.

Season 4 of Netflix drama 'Orange Is The New Black' is set to arrive on DVD this Spring featuring a myriad of extra footage including never before seen bloopers as well as clips on the making of the show. There's plenty more tragedy and much more betrayal within the storyline of this season, and a host of brand new faces. The DVD arrives on May 8th 2017.


Starring: , Orange Is The New Black, , , , , , , , , Adrienne C. Moore, , , , , , , Elizabeth Rodriguez, Kimiko Glenn, ,
